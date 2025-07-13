Leverkusen, Atalanta, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target set to visit Frankfurt next week

Manchester City youngster James McAtee is reportedly set to travel to Germany next week to visit Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that McAtee will visit the club next week in order to get to know Frankfurt and hold talks.

There is still no agreement in place and the youngster is not scheduled to undergo a medical, according to Plettenberg.

Eintracht have ‘several options for his position’ should they fail to land McAtee in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Reports have earlier this month suggested that City are ready to let McAtee leave the club this summer if they get a bid of around £20-25 million.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is attracting strong interest this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.

Reports last month suggested that Bundesliga giants Leverkusen were lining up a move for midfielder James McAtee.