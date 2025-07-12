Newcastle Utd ponder £86m move for Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Newcastle United are considering a club-record bid to sign French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their attacking options following the recent departure of Callum Wilson.

Ekitike, 23, is seen as a prime target to support star forward Alexander Isak as Newcastle prepare for a demanding season across multiple competitions.

Manager Eddie Howe is eager to secure more firepower, especially after the club sealed a deal for winger Anthony Elanga.

According to The Sun, Ekitike has an £86 million release clause, and Newcastle are prepared to compete with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United for his signature.

The club previously missed out on Ekitike in 2022 but have now reignited their interest and made contact with his representatives regarding a potential deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.