Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer odds: Shock new favourite emerges in race for Calvert-Lewin

A surprise new frontrunner has emerged in the race to sign former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to the latest football transfer betting markets.

Newcastle United are now the clear favourites at 2.50, overtaking previous leaders Manchester United (4.00) and Chelsea (4.50), in a dramatic shift from earlier Calvert-Lewin football transfer odds.

Calvert-Lewin, a free agent after leaving Everton, is reportedly attracting strong interest from multiple Premier League clubs and European sides.

Injury setbacks have plagued recent seasons, but the 27-year-old’s proven goal-scoring ability and experience still make him a hot commodity.

West Ham follow at 13.00, while Brighton, Como, AC Milan, and Tottenham are all priced at 19.00. Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Sunderland, and Leeds United sit further back at 21.00.

With his next move imminent, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s transfer saga is becoming one of the summer’s most closely watched stories.