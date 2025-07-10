Aston Villa and Brighton tracking NK Kustosija wonderkid

Aston Villa and Brighton are keeping close tabs on exciting young midfielder Rodolfo Aloko, currently playing for Croatian outfit NK Kustosija.

The 18-year-old, recently called up to Benin’s senior squad, is valued at around £4.75 million.

Aloko’s speed, power, and eye for goal have attracted growing interest across Europe. Sevilla, Red Bull Leipzig, and Eintracht Frankfurt are also monitoring his progress.

According to The Daily Mail, Rodolfo Aloko is the latest gem to emerge from Kustosija’s thriving talent pipeline.

The Zagreb-based club has already sold several youngsters to top clubs, including Barcelona and Leipzig.

Both Villa and Brighton, known for nurturing young prospects, are scouting Aloko closely as they consider a summer move. His playing style is seen as an ideal fit for the Premier League.