Napoli launch fresh £45m bid for AC Milan, Leverkusen, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Spurs target

Napoli have made a fresh move to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, tabling a £45 million bid for the Argentine winger.

The 20-year-old has been exiled from United’s pre-season training squad following a reported fallout with manager Ruben Amorim.

Argentina and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. Photo by Shutterstock.

Garnacho, along with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, was told to train separately after expressing a desire to leave.

According to The Mirror, Napoli are hoping to capitalise on the situation after their failed £60m attempt in January.

Talks are ongoing, with United reportedly open to negotiations despite valuing Garnacho higher.

Napoli envision Garnacho playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay next season.

Reports last month suggested that Garnacho was attracting strong interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham.

AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen have also been strongly linked with the winger in recent weeks.