Chelsea, Aston Villa and Spurs monitoring winger amid Man Utd exit plans

Alejandro Garnacho is attracting strong interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea, Aston Villa and Tottenham, according to the Daily Mail.

The £70million-rated winger is reportedly keen to stay in England despite being told to find a new club by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

The Alejandro Garnacho transfer odds have earlier this month indicated Napoli, Leverkusen and Chelsea to be leading the race to sign the Argentine winger.

Tensions between the pair flared after Garnacho was benched in the Europa League final loss to Spurs and later criticised the team’s season.

Garnacho’s brother and agent further stoked controversy by claiming the 20-year-old had been “thrown under the bus.”

Amorim publicly told the Argentine to “pray” for a transfer, intensifying speculation about his future.

With three years left on his contract, Garnacho remains a valuable asset for United, but is now expected to depart as part of a wider squad overhaul.

While Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly backed off due to his price, Premier League clubs are keeping close tabs in the 2025 summer transfer window.