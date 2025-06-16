Newcastle to open talks over Brazilian forward

Newcastle United are preparing to begin formal discussions with Brighton over the potential signing of Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, reports The Telegraph.

The 22-year-old attacker has jumped to the top of Newcastle’s wishlist following setbacks in their pursuit of other targets, including Bryan Mbeumo.

With a valuation near £60 million, Pedro is seen as a key piece for Eddie Howe’s plans heading into the new season.

Pedro’s ability to operate across the front line is highly valued by Newcastle’s recruitment team, providing both depth and competition for Alexander Isak.

Howe has admired the former Watford man since 2022 and is eager to finally bring him to Tyneside.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle also remain interested in Anthony Elanga and are actively scouting Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande as they shape their 2025 summer transfer window strategy.