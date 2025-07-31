Leeds make enquiry for Sunderland, Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham, and Wolves target

Leeds United have made an enquiry for Leicester City attacking midfielder Bilal El Khannouss as they step up their summer recruitment drive.

The Whites are targeting a versatile forward after missing out on Igor Paixao, who signed for Marseille.

According to Sky Sports News, Leicester are expected to demand over £25 million for the 21-year-old Morocco international.

El Khannouss still has three years left on his contract, but Leicester’s need to sell before buying could open the door for a deal.

Leeds are not alone in the race, with Sunderland, Arsenal, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Wolves all monitoring the situation.

The competition is heating up as Premier League clubs look to bolster their attacking options before the transfer window closes.