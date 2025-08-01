Nicolas Jackson transfer odds: Will Jackson join Juventus, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man Utd, AC Milan or Roma this summer?

Speculation is growing over Nicolas Jackson’s future, with football transfer odds suggesting a potential Chelsea exit this summer.

According to the latest football transfer betting markets, both Juventus and Newcastle United are priced at 5.00 to sign the 23-year-old forward. Aston Villa (7.00) and Manchester United (9.00) are also seen as possible destinations should Chelsea decide to cash in.

Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson. Photo by Shutterstock.

Clubs in Turkey (13.00) and Saudi Arabia (13.00) also remain outside contenders, while AC Milan (15.00), Roma (21.00) and Brentford (26.00) are viewed as long shots.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023 and impressed with his work rate and physicality, though inconsistency in front of goal has sparked rumours of a possible move.

With Chelsea reshaping their attacking options, football transfer betting suggests a summer exit for Jackson remains firmly on the cards – and punters are watching closely.