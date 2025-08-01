Nottingham Forest set to make official bid for AC Milan star amid Wolves and West Ham interest

Nottingham Forest are preparing to submit their first official bid for AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah, as they step up their interest in the USA international.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Milan correspondent Luca Bianchin, Musah is no longer in the plans of new head coach Max Allegri and is expected to leave this summer.

Previous talks with Napoli broke down after a €25 million bid was rejected.

Premier League rivals Wolves and West Ham have also expressed interest in the 21-year-old but have so far been unwilling to meet Milan’s €30 million valuation.

Forest have been active in the Italian market, recently landing Dan Ndoye from Bologna and exploring moves for Juventus stars Douglas Luiz and Timothy Weah. Musah could be their next Serie A addition as they push to bolster their midfield.