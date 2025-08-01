Newcastle, Everton and Man Utd target open to joining Nottingham Forest

Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly keen on a return to the Premier League this summer and would be open to joining Nottingham Forest.

Italian outlet Tuttosport reports that Luiz would be interested in a move to Forest, but the Premier League club is struggling to agree terms of a transfer with Juventus.

Juventus are reportedly looking for around €40 million for the Brazilian midfielder, who has fallen out of favor in Turin.

Luiz only joined Juventus from Aston Villa in a €50 million deal last year, but has failed to make the expected impact at the club.

Forest are keen to bring in the midfielder on an initial loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for around €32 million.

Newcastle United, Everton and Manchester United have also been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the Toffees have held talks with Luiz’s representatives.