Exclusive: Manchester United enter race for Finnish wonderkid

Manchester United have now joined the race to sign highly-rated Finnish midfielder Matias Siltanen.

As we have previously reported the 18-year-old is already being tracked by a host of top European clubs, including Sunderland.

German broadcaster RTL have previously reported that Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Rennes, PAOK, and two unnamed Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the highly-rated talent.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that United have added their name to the growing list of admirers for the Djurgarden star, who has impressed with his maturity and consistency in Sweden’s top flight.

Matias Siltanen, a former KuPS talent, made his senior debut at 15 and helped his boyhood club win the Finnish league and cup double before his January move to Djurgarden.

He has since become one of the club’s most-used players, and was named by The Guardian among the world’s top talents born in 2007. His current deal runs until 2028.