West Ham agree deal for former Newcastle, Bournemouth and Coventry star

West Ham United have secured a deal to sign experienced striker Callum Wilson following his departure from Newcastle United.

The Athletic reports that the 33-year-old forward has successfully completed a medical and is set to sign a one-year contract with the Hammers, which includes performance-based incentives.

Wilson, capped nine times by England, left Newcastle when his contract expired on June 30. He joined the Magpies from Bournemouth in 2020 and scored 49 goals in 130 appearances.

His standout season came in 2022-23, when he netted 18 Premier League goals.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle had offered a revised contract, but no agreement was reached.

With Michail Antonio departing this summer, Wilson’s arrival will bolster Graham Potter’s attacking options ahead of the new campaign.