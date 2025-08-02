Sesko out of RB Leipzig squad for friendly as exit is ‘imminent’

Benjamin Sesko has reportedly been left out of the RB Leipzig squad for the friendly against Atalanta today.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports of the news and claims the reason is ‘his imminent departure from Leipzig’.

The Slovenia international striker has reportedly already informed his RB Leipzig teammates that he will be leaving the club in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle United and Manchester United are pushing to sign the highly-rated striker.

Reports claim that the Magpies have already submitted an official offer worth €80 million and are waiting on feedback from the Bundesliga club.

Recent news from Manchester United also suggests that they are not in need to sell any players before making a move for Sesko, which could lead to a bidding war with their Premier League rivals for the striker.