West Ham, Leeds, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in transfer battle for Southampton star

West Ham have joined Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The 21-year-old Portugal Under-21 international impressed despite Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League and looks set to move on this summer.

CaughtOffside reports that multiple clubs are monitoring Fernandes, with West Ham especially keen and capable of matching the £20 million asking price in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Leeds are also eyeing Fernandes as they gear up for a challenging return to the top flight, while Crystal Palace seek midfield reinforcements.

Overseas, European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the talented midfielder, with a move abroad still on the table.

Although nothing is advanced, sources close to Southampton have reportedly told CaughtOffside that they believe Fernandes’ departure is highly likely as interest continues to grow.