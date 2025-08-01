Dominic Calvert-Lewin transfer odds: Shock new favourite emerges in Calvert-Lewin transfer race

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s football transfer odds have undergone a dramatic shake-up — with Newcastle United no longer alone as favourites.

Previously priced at 2.50, Newcastle were the clear frontrunners to sign the former Everton striker, ahead of Manchester United (4.00) and Chelsea (4.50).

But in a surprise development, the Magpies have now drifted to 3.00 and are joined at the top by Aston Villa, who were previously way back at 21.00.

Manchester United have also seen a slight drift to 6.00, while Chelsea ease to 7.00. Fulham now sit at 12.00, with AC Milan and Villarreal both priced at 15.00. West Ham follow at 19.00, with Brighton, Nottingham Forest, and Leeds United all at 21.00.

Calvert-Lewin, a free agent, continues to draw interest across Europe and the Premier League. His next move remains one of the key stories in this summer’s football transfer betting market.