Spurs, Aston Villa, Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle target turns down Ipswich move

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney has rejected a move to Ipswich Town despite a £20 million offer being accepted between the clubs.

The 23-year-old travelled to Suffolk this week and held talks with Ipswich, who offered a significant wage increase. However, Hackney has decided to remain with his hometown club and focus on the upcoming Championship season.

According to The Northern Echo, Hackney informed Middlesbrough of his choice, ending all discussions with Ipswich.

While no other formal offers have been made this summer, interest could still arise before the transfer window closes.

The England Under-21 international, who missed last weekend’s friendly against Rangers, has been named on the bench for Boro’s clash with Deportivo La Coruna.

Hackney was strongly linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham in the January transfer window, but Middlesbrough refused to sell.

Hayden Hackney was a key player for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and is currently impressing for England at the U21 Euros.

Reports have previously even suggested that Aston Villa and Manchester United are showing interested in Hackney and could make bids in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Hackney has previously also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.