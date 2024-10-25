Middlesbrough rules out January exit for Newcastle Utd, Man Utd and Spurs target

Middlesbrough have ruled out the possibility of midfielder Hayden Hackney leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The 22-year-old English midfielder has recently been linked with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham.

But GiveMeSport reports that Middlesbrough have no plans of letting their defensive midfielder leave.

Hayden Hackney has been a key player for Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick and has started all matches in the Championship side for his season so far.

The England Under-21 international is currently on a £6,500-per-week deal, which is due to run until 2027.

The report suggests that Manchester United could even join the race for Hackney, if Middlesbrough are open to selling their midfielder next summer.

Hackney has previously also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.