Newcastle Utd in talks over £86m move for Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd target

Newcastle United have reportedly stepped up their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Sky Sport Germany reports that the Magpies have held talks in the past week in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Ekitike.

There has also been talks between Ekitike’s representatives and Newcastle in Austria, at the Magpies’ pre-season training camp, according to the report.

The 23-year-old is seen as a prime target to support star forward Alexander Isak as Newcastle prepare for a demanding season across multiple competitions.

Manager Eddie Howe is eager to secure more firepower, especially after the club sealed a deal for winger Anthony Elanga.

Ekitike reportedly has an £86 million release clause, and Newcastle are prepared to compete with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United for his signature.

The club previously missed out on Ekitike in 2022 but have now reignited their interest and made contact with his representatives regarding a potential deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.