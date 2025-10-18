Exclusive: Manchester United join Chelsea and Barcelona in race for Dinamo Zagreb wonderkid

Manchester United have joined Chelsea and Barcelona in monitoring Cardoso Varela, the 16-year-old forward impressing at Dinamo Zagreb.

Ontheminute.com understands that United’s recruitment team have now added him to their long-term scouting list as they continue to target top emerging talents across Europe.

The Portuguese teenager, who left Porto’s academy to join Dinamo last year, has emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young prospects.

Varela has already made a senior breakthrough in Croatia and represented Portugal at youth level, showcasing excellent technical ability and maturity beyond his years.

Chelsea and Barcelona remain active admirers, while Dinamo Zagreb are expected to demand around €5 million for the youngster.

Varela’s contract runs until 2028, and his rise has made him one of the most closely watched teenage forwards on the continent.