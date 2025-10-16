Man City plot £75m move for Nottingham Forest star as Chelsea prepare rival bid

Manchester City are planning a £75 million move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, with Chelsea also readying a rival bid.

The Express reports that the City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 22-year-old England international and has identified him as a key target for next summer’s transfer window.

Anderson’s technical quality, energy, and creativity have impressed Guardiola, who is seeking to refresh his midfield amid uncertainty over Rodri’s long-term future.

Chelsea are also closely monitoring the situation, with the Blues eager to strengthen their engine room ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Anderson joined Forest from Newcastle United in a £35m deal in 2024 and has since become one of the Premier League’s brightest young stars, earning international recognition under England boss Thomas Tuchel.