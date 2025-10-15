Liverpool striker ruled out until 2026 after hamstring injury setback

Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year after suffering a serious hamstring injury.

The 19-year-old picked up the problem while taking a free-kick for Liverpool’s Under-21s during a Premier League 2 clash against Ipswich Town last month. Scans have confirmed the setback will keep him out for several months.

It’s another frustrating blow for Jayden Danns, who missed the second half of last season with a back issue that prevented a loan move to Sunderland.

“It could be a couple of months,” said Liverpool U21 coach Rob Page to the Liverpool ECHO. “It’s not going to be a quick fix.

“It’s a setback for him, but Dannsy is very positive about everything in life, especially football. If anybody can get through this setback, it’s him without doubt.

“He has the full support of the medical team and myself and the staff. He’ll get through it.”

The talented forward had recently returned to full fitness, featuring in the first team’s League Cup win over Southampton. He made his senior debut earlier this year and has scored three goals in 10 appearances across all competitions.