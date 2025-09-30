Fulham plot move for Middlesbrough star

Fulham are preparing a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney after sending scouts to watch him several times this season, according to Football League World.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer under Rob Edwards as Boro push for promotion, with his energy, passing range and box-to-box quality making him one of the Championship’s most admired players.

Hackney’s performances have not gone unnoticed in the Premier League. Alongside Fulham’s growing interest, Manchester United, Wolves, West Ham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have all been linked with the England youth international.

Middlesbrough resisted approaches in the summer and tied their academy product to a contract until 2027.

However, Fulham’s midfield rebuild under Marco Silva could see them test Boro’s resolve in January, especially with the need for young, long-term reinforcements in the middle of the pitch.