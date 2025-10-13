Premier League giants send scouts to monitor Nantes starlet

Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Brentford and Aston Villa have all dispatched scouts to monitor FC Nantes wonderkid Tylel Tati.

The 17-year-old French-Congolese defender has become one of Ligue 1’s most talked-about prospects after breaking into Nantes’ first team this season. Despite his age, Tati has already made six league appearances, showing maturity and versatility beyond his years.

Comfortable playing at centre-back, left-back, or as a defensive midfielder, he’s admired for his composure, technical ability, and intelligent positioning.

CaughtOffside reports that scouts from the Premier League clubs see him as one of France’s next elite defenders to emerge from the country’s famed talent pipeline.

European giants including Barcelona, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs, but Nantes are prioritising his development before entertaining bids – with Premier League clubs expected to make future approaches.