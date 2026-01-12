Omar Marmoush transfer odds: Where will Omar Marmoush play after the January transfer window?

Omar Marmoush is one of the names to watch as January nears its end, and the football transfer odds suggest a Premier League switch is possible.

Aston Villa are front-runners at 3.00 to sign the Manchester City attacker after the window shuts.

Marmoush is under a long contract at the Etihad, but reports say his minutes have been limited in a stacked forward line-up.

With Egypt duty also affecting availability, clubs are monitoring whether City would consider a sale rather than a loan. City want a permanent deal, not a cut-price loan for him.

Tottenham are next at 5.00 in the football transfer betting markets, with Newcastle United priced at 9.00. Everton are outsiders at 14.00.

Brentford and Chelsea are long shots at 34.00, but late-window moves can turn quickly. For football transfer betting fans, these football transfer odds say Villa are in pole position, for now.