Brighton not willing to sell Man Utd target Baleba in January

Brighton have no intention of selling Carlos Baleba during the January transfer window despite ongoing interest from Manchester United.

United explored a potential move for the 21-year-old midfielder in the summer but were put off by Brighton’s firm stance.

The Seagulls remain determined to keep hold of their prized asset until at least the end of the season, according to TalkSport.

Baleba has been a key figure in Brighton’s midfield since joining from Lille and continues to attract attention with his energy, ball-winning ability and composure in possession.

Sky Sports News reports that United still admire the Cameroonian but are now planning a major midfield overhaul next summer.

With Casemiro’s contract expiring in 2026, Baleba is one of several names on United’s long-term shortlist – yet Brighton are adamant he is not for sale mid-season.