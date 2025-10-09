Exclusive: Leverkusen join Villa, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona in pursuit of Ajax wonderkid

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the growing list of clubs monitoring Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old centre-back is already on the radar of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona, while Aston Villa are also keeping track of his progress.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that the Bundesliga champions are weighing up whether to move for the highly rated Dutchman.

Bouwman broke into Ajax’s first team this season and has quickly caught the eye with his maturity, composure and versatility at just 18.

Standing 6ft2in, he has been hailed as a potential world-class centre-back, combining defensive awareness with ball-playing ability.

Leverkusen’s interest adds further weight to speculation that Bouwman could be one of Europe’s most in-demand defenders by the 2026 January transfer window.