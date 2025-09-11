Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Man City and Barcelona eye Ajax wonderkid

Ajax’s latest defensive talent, Aaron Bouwman, is attracting serious attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are all monitoring the 18-year-old centre-back, who has quickly emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Dutch football.

Bouwman made his Eredivisie debut in August, stepping in for the injured Josip Sutalo and delivering a composed performance in a 2-0 win.

Standing 6ft2in, the Netherlands Under-19 international has impressed scouts with his strength, calm distribution and surprising attacking flair, a product of his early days as a striker.

Ajax are keen to extend his current contract, which runs until 2027, to fend off growing interest.

With Europe’s elite circling, Bouwman looks set to be the next star to graduate from Ajax’s world-famous academy system.