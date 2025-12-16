Newcastle United consider Boro loan recall after Burn blow

Newcastle United are weighing up an emergency move to recall Matt Targett from his loan spell at Middlesbrough after Dan Burn was struck down by injury.

Eddie Howe has been left short at the back following a bruising derby defeat and the Magpies may be forced to act fast.

According to The i Paper, Burn is facing a spell on the sidelines with a suspected cracked rib, prompting Newcastle to explore internal solutions ahead of January.

One option under serious consideration is bringing back 30-year-old Targett, who is currently gaining minutes at Boro.

The left-back remains highly rated at St James’ Park and offers Premier League experience at a time when stability is badly needed.

Newcastle are expected to add at least one defender in the winter window, but a recall would provide instant cover. With pressure mounting, Targett could be Newcastle’s quickest fix.