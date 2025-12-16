Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby County keen on Rangers star

Joe Rothwell could be heading for a swift Ibrox exit as Championship clubs line up a January move for the Rangers midfielder.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Derby County are all keen on the 30-year-old as they look to sharpen their promotion pushes.

According to the Rangers Review, the four Championship clubs are in the race after Rothwell slipped down the pecking order despite only arriving in Glasgow in the summer.

The midfielder is open to a return south, with a permanent switch on the table.

Rothwell’s Championship CV is a major draw. He boasts two promotions, calm quality on the ball and the versatility to play across midfield.

That pedigree has alerted Sheffield United and Derby, while Boro and Stoke see him as ready-made experience for the run-in.

With January looming, Rangers may cash in and a four-club scrap is brewing.