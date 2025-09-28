Exclusive: Aston Villa join Premier League rivals in race for Ajax starlet

Aston Villa have become the latest club to keep tabs on Ajax centre-back Aaron Bouwman ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old is already attracting major interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Now, Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are monitoring his development closely as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his defensive options for the future.

Aaron Bouwman made his Eredivisie debut in August and has been tipped as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Ajax’s famous academy in recent years.

Standing at 6ft2in, he combines strong defensive qualities with technical ability and an eye for goal, having started his career as a striker.

Villa’s entry into the race only heightens competition for the Dutchman, whose value is rising rapidly as Europe’s elite line up.