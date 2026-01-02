Exclusive: Southampton join chase for Stevenage teen sensation

Southampton have now joined Birmingham City and Ipswich Town in tracking Stevenage starlet Ryan Doherty.

Ontheminute.com understands that Saints scouts have been alerted to the 17-year-old midfielder’s rise, with his recent League One breakthrough sparking fresh interest across the Championship.

The report claims Birmingham and Ipswich have already been monitoring the youngster, but Southampton have now added their name to the growing list.

Doherty only signed professional terms earlier this season but has already delivered eye-catching displays in both the EFL Trophy and League One, putting clubs on red alert.

With Southampton pushing to return to the Premier League at the first attempt, the South Coast outfit are expected to invest smartly this winter and Doherty is viewed as one “for the future”.

Stevenage could face a fight to keep hold of him if bids land in January.