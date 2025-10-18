Exclusive: Manchester United monitoring Athletic Bilbao star ahead of January

Manchester United are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet, with reports suggesting the Red Devils could step up their scouting ahead of the January transfer window.

Sancet’s form in La Liga has already caught the attention of Newcastle United and Aston Villa, and Ontheminute.com understands that United are now keeping a close watch on his situation.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Bilbao until 2032, with an €80m release clause, making him a costly but attractive option.

Oihan Sancet has impressed with his creativity, versatility, and ability to score from midfield, attributes that could address areas of concern at Old Trafford.

While Bilbao are reluctant to sell, United’s long-standing search for midfield reinforcements may see them enter the race for his signature in January.