Newcastle United weighing up move for Athletic Bilbao star

Newcastle United are weighing up a major move for Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet, with reports suggesting the Premier League club could table a bid worth around €70m.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Magpies see the Spanish international as a prime candidate to strengthen their attacking midfield options.

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sancet, 24, signed a long-term contract with Bilbao until 2032, which includes an €80m release clause.

Athletic are determined to keep hold of one of their key players, making negotiations difficult unless offers come close to that valuation.

Newcastle believe Sancet’s creativity and goalscoring ability could perfectly complement Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães in Eddie Howe’s midfield.

The Spaniard has been in fine form for Bilbao, contributing goals and assists consistently, and is regarded as one of La Liga’s most dynamic talents.