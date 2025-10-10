Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Athletic Bilbao star

Aston Villa are also monitoring the situation of Athletic Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spanish playmaker has already been linked with a €70m move to Newcastle United, and his form in La Liga has attracted further Premier League attention.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery. Photo by Shutterstock.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa have added the 24-year-old to their scouting list as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his squad with more creativity and attacking threat from midfield.

Oihan Sancet has been one of Athletic’s most consistent performers, combining goals, assists, and strong ball progression.

While Bilbao remain firm on his €80m release clause, interest from English clubs is expected to grow in the coming months.

Villa see Sancet as a potential long-term investment who could thrive in the Premier League, but any deal would require significant negotiations.