Newcastle beat Manchester United, Spurs and Brighton to sign Barnsley wonderkid

Newcastle United have agreed a deal to sign highly rated Barnsley defender Josh Kenchington in a move worth £350,000 plus significant bonuses.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle’s second offer for the 15-year-old centre-back was accepted after an initial £275,000 bid was rejected.

Josh Kenchington, already capped by England U15, has been described as “the next John Stones” and made waves by featuring in Under-18 football at just 14 years old.

The two-footed defender, who stands over six feet tall, will complete his move once Premier League family checks are finalised.

Newcastle beat Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton to his signature, securing one of England’s most promising young defenders as part of their long-term academy development strategy.