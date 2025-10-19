Exclusive: Aston Villa join race for Real Sociedad midfielder

Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, joining a growing list of clubs tracking the Croatian star ahead of 2026.

Ontheminute.com understands that Villa are keeping a close eye on the 23-year-old several times this season as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his midfield options.

The Premier League side are believed to be impressed by Sucic’s technical quality, versatility and composure in possession.

Tottenham and Inter Milan have already been linked with the former Red Bull Salzburg talent, while Real Sociedad are understood to value him at around €25 million.

Emery’s side see Luka Sucic as a player who could fit perfectly into Villa’s dynamic style and provide long-term depth in central areas.

With multiple top clubs circling, Sociedad could face a tough battle to keep hold of their midfield star.