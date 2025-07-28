Exclusive: Sunderland join race for Finnish starlet

Sunderland have joined the growing list of clubs tracking Finnish midfield sensation Matias Siltanen.

The 18-year-old, currently starring for Swedish side Djurgarden, is attracting serious interest across Europe after a standout season.

Ontheminute.com understands that the Black Cats have now joined the race for the talented Finnish youngster.

German broadcaster RTL have previously reported that Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Rennes, PAOK, and two unnamed Bundesliga clubs are monitoring the highly-rated talent.

Siltanen made his senior debut at just 15 and helped KuPS win a league and cup double in Finland before moving to Sweden for over €1m in January. Since then, he’s become a key figure for Djurgarden, starting nearly every match this season.

He was named by The Guardian among the top 60 talents born in 2007 and is widely regarded as one of Scandinavia’s brightest prospects.

His contract runs until 2028, with Djurgarden valuing him at around €3m.