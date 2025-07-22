Man Utd in talks to sign Newcastle, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target from Leicester

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions to sign Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi in a potential cut-price deal this summer.

The 28-year-old Nigerian midfielder could be available for just £9 million due to a relegation clause in his contract.

According to CaughtOffside, United have opened talks over personal terms with the former Premier League standout.

Ndidi is seen as a strong candidate to bolster the Red Devils’ midfield, offering proven experience and defensive stability.

Despite already adding Manuel Ugarte, United are keen to strengthen the position further. Ndidi’s Premier League pedigree makes him a compelling option.

A move to Old Trafford would represent a major opportunity for Ndidi, who is unlikely to remain in the Championship following Leicester’s drop last season.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have previously also been linked with a move for Ndidi.