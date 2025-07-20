Man City want £35m for Atalanta, Dortmund, Leverkusen, Frankfurt, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford target

Manchester City have reportedly increased their asking price for James McAtee to £35 million, if they are to allow the youngster to leave the club this summer.

The Telegraph reports of the price City want for the England Under-21 captain, following previous reports that City would allow him to leave for just around £20-25 million.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is attracting strong interest this summer.

Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs looking to sign McAtee, after they secured promotion to the Premier League.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brentford have all been strongly linked with the Manchester City youngster in recent months.

Reports last month suggested that Bundesliga giants Leverkusen were lining up a move for midfielder James McAtee.

Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Atalanta also reportedly admire the highly-rated youngster and are considering moves in the 2025 summer transfer window.