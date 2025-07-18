Manchester United agree £71m deal for Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle target – medical set before U.S. tour

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo in a deal worth up to £71 million.

The Cameroon international is expected to undergo his medical in the coming days, ahead of United’s pre-season tour to the United States next week.

United will pay £65 million in four instalments, with an additional £6 million in potential bonuses.

Mbeumo turned down Champions League football with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle to join Ruben Amorim’s side at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a standout Premier League season with 20 goals and seven assists.

He becomes United’s second attacking signing this summer after Matheus Cunha, and is expected to play as a right-sided No.10 in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack.

