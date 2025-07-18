Manchester United agree £71m deal for Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle target – medical set before U.S. tour

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo in a deal worth up to £71 million.

The Cameroon international is expected to undergo his medical in the coming days, ahead of United’s pre-season tour to the United States next week.

United will pay £65 million in four instalments, with an additional £6 million in potential bonuses.

Mbeumo turned down Champions League football with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Newcastle to join Ruben Amorim’s side at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a standout Premier League season with 20 goals and seven assists.

He becomes United’s second attacking signing this summer after Matheus Cunha, and is expected to play as a right-sided No.10 in Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack.