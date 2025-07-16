Aston Villa join Chelsea and Spurs in race for Manchester United star

Aston Villa have entered the race to sign Manchester United outcast Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

The Argentine winger is attracting growing interest, with Chelsea and Tottenham already monitoring his situation.

The 21-year-old is currently training away from United’s first-team group, alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia, after falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag.

According to The Mail, Villa have now registered their interest as Garnacho seeks a fresh start in the Premier League. While Atletico Madrid are also keen, the player reportedly prefers to remain in England.

Manchester United are open to selling Garnacho to meet financial fair play targets, though other outcasts may leave on loan.

Garnacho has made 144 appearances for the club, scoring 26 goals and winning both the League Cup and FA Cup in recent seasons.