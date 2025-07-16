Chelsea make Aston Villa star their top transfer priority

Chelsea have identified Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers as their leading transfer target this summer.

The Blues are reportedly preparing a major move to sign the 22-year-old, who is valued at over £80 million.

Rogers enjoyed a breakout campaign last season, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 more. His impressive form also earned him four England caps and a key role in Villa’s Champions League run.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are eager to push ahead with a formal offer. However, a potential swap involving striker Nicolas Jackson is not expected due to financial fair play concerns.

Both clubs are under pressure from UEFA over spending rules, with Chelsea needing to balance the books and Villa seeking to raise funds. A deal may depend on Villa’s ability to generate income from other player sales.