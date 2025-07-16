Exclusive: Man Utd join Aston Villa in monitoring Danish talent

Aston Villa and Manchester United are both keeping an eye on Danish-English midfielder Tristan Aldcroft Panduro, who is emerging as one of FC Copenhagen’s brightest young prospects.

Aston Villa has previously been mentioned to be keeping tabs on Panduro, but Ontheminute.com understands that United are also keeping a close eye on the youngster.

The 17-year-old, who holds dual citizenship through his English mother, has impressed for Denmark’s U17 side and continues to shine in Copenhagen’s youth setup.

Panduro’s rise has not gone unnoticed across Europe. Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have previously tracked his progress, and now two Premier League giants are joining the race.

With Manchester United known for investing in young talent, their interest adds weight to Panduro’s growing reputation.

Under contract until 2027, the midfielder is viewed as a future star in Denmark – and could soon find himself at the center of a transfer tug-of-war involving some of Europe’s biggest clubs.