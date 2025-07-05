Exclusive: Aston Villa keep close eye on Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund target

Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on FC Copenhagen’s teenage sensation Tristan Aldcroft Panduro, a highly-rated midfielder who holds both Danish and English citizenship.

The 17-year-old, born in 2008, has been making waves in Denmark’s youth setup and is widely seen as one of Scandinavia’s most promising prospects.

Panduro, who has already represented Denmark at U16 and U17 level, is also attracting long-standing interest from European giants Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Ontheminute.com understands that Aston Villa has been impressed by Panduro’s technical ability, vision, and calmness in possession.

Currently under contract with FC Copenhagen until 2027, Panduro continues to develop in their U19 setup.

With scouts from across Europe watching closely, the battle for his signature could intensify as Aston Villa look to strengthen their long-term midfield options.