Everton complete £42m deal for Newcastle, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Everton have completed the signing of teenage winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton in a deal worth £42m.

The reportedly agreement includes £6m in achievable add-ons and a 20 per cent sell-on clause, with the 19-year-old signing a four-year contract at Goodison Park.

Dibling has been regarded as one of England’s brightest young prospects and previously attracted strong interest from Newcastle United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

Everton have now won the race, making him their eighth addition of the summer window.

The winger joins after a breakthrough season with Southampton and will add pace and creativity to David Moyes’ attack.

His arrival takes Everton’s spending in the 2025 summer transfer window to £124m as the club continues its ambitious rebuild.