Southampton respond to Everton with counter-offer for Newcastle, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Spurs and West Ham target

Southampton have submitted a counter-offer to Everton in ongoing negotiations for winger Tyler Dibling.

According to The Athletic, Everton tabled a bid worth around £40 million for the 19-year-old, but Southampton have responded with a proposal of £45 million plus £5 million in bonuses, along with a 25% sell-on clause.

That valuation is said to be beyond what Everton are prepared to pay, with the Merseyside club now focusing on alternative targets.

Southampton remain firm on their asking price, viewing Dibling as one of the best young English players available and central to their Premier League promotion push.

The England youth international, under contract until 2027, made 38 appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists after a breakthrough campaign at St Mary’s.

Newcastle United, Manchester United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham are all keeping tabs on Dibling, with all keen on landing the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also recently reportedly joined the race to sign the youngster.

Dibling is regarded as one of the most talented young wingers in the Premier League.

