Ipswich reject Nottingham Forest’s £35m bid for Brentford target

Ipswich Town have turned down a £35 million offer from Nottingham Forest for exciting young midfielder Omari Hutchinson.

According to The Athletic, the Premier League side is determined to keep hold of the 21-year-old, who impressed in their top-flight return last season.

Brentford have also shown interest in the former Arsenal and Chelsea talent earlier in the transfer window.

Hutchinson joined Ipswich permanently in 2024 after a successful loan spell and has since become a key figure.

The England Under-21 international scored in the European Championship final win over Germany this summer and has continued to attract top-flight suitors.

Forest see Hutchinson as a high-potential addition to boost their attacking options, but Ipswich are holding out for a bigger fee. His versatility and creativity remain highly valued.