Nottingham Forest sees €28m bid rejected for Newcastle, Spurs and West Ham target

Nottingham Forest have reportedly had a bid of €28 million including bonuses rejected by French side Strasbourg for Dilane Bakwa.

L’Equipe reports of the rejected bid and claims that Strasbourg are looking for between €30 million – €35 million for the highly-rated winger.

The French outlet reports that Strasbourg are expecting another bid from Forest for Bakwa in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old’s current contract at Strasbourg is set to expire in the summer of 2027, but the winger has been strongly linked with an exit.

Newcastle United, Tottenham and West Ham have earlier this summer been linked with a move for the, who joined Strasbourg from Bordeaux in a €10 million deal in August 2023.

Italian outfit Como were reported to have had agreed a personal terms with the winger earlier this summer, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a deal.