Newcastle push for Dutch starlet as Crystal Palace target Magpies midfielder

Crystal Palace are weighing up a January raid for Joe Willock as Newcastle consider cashing in to fund a move for Dutch starlet Kees Smit.

The 26-year-old midfielder has slipped down the pecking order at St James’ Park and could be allowed to leave if the Magpies receive the right offer.

According to The Telegraph, Palace believe Willock could be prised away this winter as Newcastle’s interest in AZ Alkmaar wonderkid Smit grows.

The Londoners want fresh energy in midfield and see the ex-Arsenal ace as an ideal fit.

Willock’s form has dipped over the past year, but a lively Champions League display against Marseille has reminded clubs of his quality.

Newcastle remain reluctant to lose him, but with Smit keen on a January switch, a sale may be the only way to make the deal happen.